Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How to Sustain Growth in a Resource Based Economy?

The Main Concepts and their Application to the Russian Case
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/622880627053
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. (2006), “How to Sustain Growth in a Resource Based Economy?: The Main Concepts and their Application to the Russian Case”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 478, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/622880627053.
Go to top