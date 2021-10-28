Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How’s Life in Latin America?

Measuring Well-being for Policy Making
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2965f4fe-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), How’s Life in Latin America?: Measuring Well-being for Policy Making, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2965f4fe-en.
Go to top