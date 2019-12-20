Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How responsive are housing markets in the OECD? Regional level estimates

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1342258c-en
Authors
Manuel Bétin, Volker Ziemann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bétin, M. and V. Ziemann (2019), “How responsive are housing markets in the OECD? Regional level estimates”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1590, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1342258c-en.
Go to top