Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How labour market outcomes reflect age, gender and skills in Korea

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2e6be1f0-en
Authors
Jon Pareliussen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pareliussen, J. (2022), “How labour market outcomes reflect age, gender and skills in Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1739, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2e6be1f0-en.
Go to top