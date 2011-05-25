Skip to main content
How Important is Wealth for Explaining Household Consumption Over the Recent Crisis?

An Empirical Study for the United States, Japan and the Euro Area
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc42qxm237-en
Authors
Clovis Kerdrain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kerdrain, C. (2011), “How Important is Wealth for Explaining Household Consumption Over the Recent Crisis?: An Empirical Study for the United States, Japan and the Euro Area”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 869, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc42qxm237-en.
