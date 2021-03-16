Skip to main content
How effective are different social policies in Brazil? A simulation experiment

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/47087376-en
Jens Matthias Arnold, Matheus Bueno
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Arnold, J. and M. Bueno (2021), “How effective are different social policies in Brazil? A simulation experiment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1662, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/47087376-en.
