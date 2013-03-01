- Teachers – especially new ones – report that one of their greatest areas of need relates to improving classroom disciplinary climate.
- Many teachers are not provided feedback on their classroom disciplinary climate through formal or informal appraisals.
- Feedback on classroom disciplinary climate can help to improve both teacher self-efficacy and the overall quality of the classroom learning environment.
How Can Teacher Feedback Be Used to Improve The Classroom Disciplinary Climate?
Teaching in Focus
Abstract
