How are PISA results related to adult life outcomes?

Every three years, the release of the PISA results provides a snapshot of the state of education around the world. For some countries, these results are a wake-up call, challenging policy makers to rethink their strategies and invest more in education. PISA also gives a glimpse into the future by providing reliable measures of the extent to which young adults are ready to participate fully in society.

What can the performance of 15-years-old students in 2018 tell us about the world in 2030? Will the high-performing countries have a competitive advantage over the low-performing countries? And does performance in PISA predict the life chances of individual students?