Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How are PISA results related to adult life outcomes?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7b60595e-en
Authors
Mario Piacentini, Bonaventura Pacileo
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Piacentini, M. and B. Pacileo (2019), “How are PISA results related to adult life outcomes?”, PISA in Focus, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7b60595e-en.
Go to top