Housing, wealth accumulation and wealth distribution: Evidence and stylized facts

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/86954c10-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Nicolas Woloszko, David Leite
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O., N. Woloszko and D. Leite (2019), “Housing, wealth accumulation and wealth distribution: Evidence and stylized facts”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1588, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/86954c10-en.
