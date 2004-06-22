Skip to main content
Housing Markets, Wealth and the Business Cycle

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/534328100627
Pietro Catte, Nathalie Girouard, Robert Price, Christophe André
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Catte, P. et al. (2004), “Housing Markets, Wealth and the Business Cycle”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 394, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/534328100627.
