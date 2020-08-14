Skip to main content
Housing for all in India

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b1e68648-en
Authors
Christine de la Maisonneuve, Marnix Dek
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de la Maisonneuve, C. and M. Dek (2020), “Housing for all in India”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1612, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b1e68648-en.
