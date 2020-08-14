Housing is key for well-being and for spatial and social mobility. In India, the housing market is characterised by excess demand for affordable dwellings, a small rental market and an oversupply of high-end housing, especially in urban areas.
Housing for all in India
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
4 December 2023
-
3 September 2023
-
Policy paper1 September 2023
-
Case study16 May 2023
-
31 March 2023