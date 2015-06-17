Skip to main content
Household finance and income inequality in the euro area

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04v5wh9zs-en
Authors
Oliver Denk, Alexandre Cazenave-Lacroutz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Denk, O. and A. Cazenave-Lacroutz (2015), “Household finance and income inequality in the euro area”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1226, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js04v5wh9zs-en.
