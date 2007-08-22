The journal of the OECD Programme on Institutional Management in Higher Education. Appearing three times each year, this journal covers practice and policy in the field of system and institutional management through articles and reports on research of wide international scope. This issue features articles on academic values and institutional management, the university and its communities, league tables, performance ranking, research universities in developing countries, and the diversifying workforce.
Higher Education Management and Policy, Volume 19 Issue 2
Higher Education Management and Policy