Published three times each year, Higher Education Management and Policy is the journal of OECD's programme on Institutional Management in Higher Education. It covers practice and policy in the field of higher education management through articles and reports on research projects of wide international scope. This issue includes articles on branding and organisational change, globalisation, institutional governance, competition, and the commercialisation of university research.
Higher Education Management and Policy, Volume 19 Issue 1
