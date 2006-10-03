Published three times each year, Higher Education Management and Policy is the journal of OECD's programme on Institutional Management in Higher Education. It covers practice and policy in the field of higher education management through articles and reports on research projects of wide international scope. This issue includes articles on management of research, university governance, the professional doctorate, partnerships with working life, competence reform, gender imbalance, and lifeling learning in China.
Higher Education Management and Policy, Volume 18 Issue 2
