Higher Education Management and Policy, Volume 17 Issue 2

Previously published as Higher Education Management, Higher Education Management and Policy, edited by the OECD’s Programme on Institutional Management in Higher Education (IMHE), addresses administrators and managers of institutions of higher education and researchers in the field of institutional management. It covers the field through articles and reports on such issues as quality assurance, human resources, funding, and internationalisation. It also is a source of information on activities and events organised by OECD's IMHE Programme. This issue includes articles on the university in the 21st Century, external engagement and internal transformation, institutional mission vs. policy constraint, reorganising the teaching-research tension, political instruments to enhance university research, the National University in Japan, and managing relations with industry.