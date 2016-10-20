Skip to main content
Hedonic Prices for Fixed Broadband Services

Estimation across OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpl4sgc9hj-en
Carol Corrado, Olga Ukhaneva
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Corrado, C. and O. Ukhaneva (2016), “Hedonic Prices for Fixed Broadband Services: Estimation across OECD Countries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2016/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpl4sgc9hj-en.
