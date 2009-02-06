Skip to main content
Health Care Reform in the United States

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227104360465
Authors
David Carey, Bradley Herring, Patrick Lenain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Carey, D., B. Herring and P. Lenain (2009), “Health Care Reform in the United States”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 665, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227104360465.
