Health-Care Reform in Japan

Controlling Costs, Improving Quality and Ensuring Equity
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220005270870
Authors
Randall S. Jones
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jones, R. (2009), “Health-Care Reform in Japan: Controlling Costs, Improving Quality and Ensuring Equity”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 739, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220005270870.
