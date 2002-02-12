Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health Care Reform in Japan

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/105381128500
Authors
Yutaka Imai
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Imai, Y. (2002), “Health Care Reform in Japan”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 321, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/105381128500.
Go to top