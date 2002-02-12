The health status of the Japanese is one of the best in the world. The healthcare system has no doubt contributed to this, though the current state of research in health economics does not permit the determination of the extent of such contribution. The Japanese system, based on social insurance, has provided both basic care and free choice of doctors to every citizen at affordable costs. It has, however, become increasingly clear that the Japanese system has failed to allocate resources properly, ensure financial equity and adapt to changing patterns of demand. This paper first explains how a system that once seemed to function well has become inappropriate, then how policies have tried to overcome some of the problems. The paper concludes with key considerations shaping future reform ...
Health Care Reform in Japan
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024