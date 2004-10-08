Handbook on Hedonic Indexes and Quality Adjustments in Price Indexes

This handbook reviews the methods employed in price indexes to adjust for quality change: “conventional” quality adjustment methods, which are explained in Chapter II, and hedonic price indexes (Chapter III). Hedonic indexes have a prominent place in price indexes for information and communication technology (ICT) products in several OECD countries, and are also used for measuring prices for some other goods and services, notably housing. The handbook’s objective is to contribute to a better understanding of the merits and shortcomings of conventional and hedonic methods, and to provide an analytic basis for choosing among them.

This handbook compares and contrasts the logic and statistical properties of hedonic methods and conventional methods and the results of employing them in different circumstances. In Chapter IV, it reviews empirical evidence on the difference that alternative methods make in practice, and offers an evaluation framework for determining which is better. In ...