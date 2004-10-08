Skip to main content
Handbook on Hedonic Indexes and Quality Adjustments in Price Indexes

Special Application to Information Technology Products
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/643587187107
Authors
Jack Triplett
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Triplett, J. (2004), “Handbook on Hedonic Indexes and Quality Adjustments in Price Indexes: Special Application to Information Technology Products”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2004/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/643587187107.
