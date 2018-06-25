Skip to main content
GVC centrality and productivity

Are hubs key to firm performance?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/56453da1-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Jonathan Timmis
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. and J. Timmis (2018), “GVC centrality and productivity: Are hubs key to firm performance?”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/56453da1-en.
