Guidelines for Resilience Systems Analysis: How to Analyse Risk and Build a Roadmap to Resilience

Development practitioners are often ill equipped to analyse the potential of communities to cope with the complex, interconnected and evolving risks they face. As a result, development and humanitarian programmes only partially integrate those resilience aspects. These guidelines propose a step-by-step approach to resilience systems analysis, to help field practitioners prepare for, and facilitate, a successful multi-stakeholder resilience analysis workshop; design a roadmap to boost the resilience of communities and societies; and integrate the results of the analysis into their development and humanitarian programming.