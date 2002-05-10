This document presents a general guide to the analysis and evaluation of data from studies involving repeated exposures of toxicity test species to pesticides and other chemicals; and outlines the kind of information which should be included in an independent assessment of toxicity studies.
Guidance Notes for Analysis and Evaluation of Repeat-Dose Toxicity Studies
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024