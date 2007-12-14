Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Guidance Manual on Environmentally Sound Management of Waste

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264042049-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Guidance Manual on Environmentally Sound Management of Waste, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264042049-en.
Go to top