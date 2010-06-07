Skip to main content
Guidance for the Derivation of an Acute Reference Dose

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/916afb91-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Guidance for the Derivation of an Acute Reference Dose, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 124, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/916afb91-en.
