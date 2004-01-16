Guidance for Information Requirements for Regulation of Invertebrates as Biological Control Agents (IBCAs)

This document was developed to serve as guidance for information requirements for the regulation of Invertebrates as Biological Control Agents (IBCAs) within OECD countries. It incorporates information requirements from a number of OECD countries for the regulation of IBCAs, including insects, mites and nematodes. In developing this regulatory approach for IBCAs, the inherent differences between these products and chemical plant protection products were taken into consideration. IBCAs are usually more target pest specific than chemical plant protection products, and generally pose lower risks to human health and the environment. IBCAs have been used successfully for many years in many OECD countries without significant harm to plants or native arthropod species. To facilitate the use of biological control agents in some of these countries, documentation on lists of IBCAs that have been used for many years (5 or more) without undesirable side-effects has been prepared and updated by government agencies.