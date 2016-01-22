The document provides guidance to both industry and regulatory authorities in the context of pre-submission consultations prior to submission of applications for the registration of microbial biological control agents. This document describes the procedure and the information which should be submitted at a pre-submission consultation.
Guidance Document: Outline on Pre-Submission Consultations for Microbial Pest Control Products
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
