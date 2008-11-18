Skip to main content
Guidance Document on the Evaluation of the Efficacy of Antimicrobial Treated Articles With Claims for External Effects

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/68a215c8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Guidance Document on the Evaluation of the Efficacy of Antimicrobial Treated Articles With Claims for External Effects, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/68a215c8-en.
