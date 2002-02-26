Guidance Document on Semiochemical Active Substances and Plant Protection Products, First edition

This document proposes rationale and guidance for registration requirements for pheromones and other semiochemicals that affect the behaviour of arthropods and which are used in pest control products. (Semiochemicals used in traps to attract and monitor arthropods are exempt from registration). Relative to conventional pesticide data, the data set proposed here is reduced. Further reductions in data requirements are proposed for the family of chemicals that comprise the Straight-Chained Lepidopteran Pheromones (SCLPs). For regulatory purposes, SCLPs are pheromones with a well-defined unbranched aliphatic structure, which is characteristic of most known pheromones produced by members of the order Lepidoptera, including moths and butterflies.