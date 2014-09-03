This document provides guidance to national regulatory authorities in providing greater incentives to encourage applicants (manufacturers/registrants) to register agricultural pesticides (including both synthetically and naturally derived products) for minor uses.
Guidance Document on Regulatory Incentives for the Registration of Pesticide Minor Uses
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
