Guidance Document on Honey Bee Larval Toxicity Test following Repeated Exposure

This document describes a honey bee brood laboratory toxicity test using repeated doses. It is based on the OECD Test Guideline 237: Honey bees (Apis mellifera) larval toxicity test, single exposure (1) ring tested in seven European laboratories, which is itself based on a method developed in France (2) (3) (4), and on methods described in the Coloss Beebook (5) that provides useful guidance for honey bee testing, breeding honey bees, studying honey bee biology and understanding honey bee pests and pathogens.