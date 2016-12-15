Plant protection products (PPP) and biocidal products (BP) are designed to be efficacious and unchanged when stored for a period of time following production. This guidance document describes the general storage stability requirements and procedures relied upon when verifying a period of product stability and package integrity for PPP and BPs. The guidance document is not applicable to microbial PPP and BPs. The general storage stability requirements and procedures described in this guidance document are based on existing guidelines and procedures.
Guidance Document for Storage Stability Testing of Plant Protection and Biocidal Products – Guidance Used in Support of Pre-Registration Data Requirements for Plant Protection and Biocidal End-Use Products
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
