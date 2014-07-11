Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Guidance Document for Single Laboratory Validation of Quantitative Analytical Methods – Guidance Used in Support of Pre-and-Post-Registration Data Requirements for Plant Protection and Biocidal Products

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a06491fe-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Guidance Document for Single Laboratory Validation of Quantitative Analytical Methods – Guidance Used in Support of Pre-and-Post-Registration Data Requirements for Plant Protection and Biocidal Products, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a06491fe-en.
Go to top