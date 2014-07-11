The scope of this Guidance Document is to measure the basic antibacterial performance of porous (textile) and non-porous (plastic) materials that have been treated with a biocide with the intention of introducing antibacterial/ hygienic properties into that material. The method can also be used for materials which claim to have inherent antibacterial properties (e.g. certain metals and certain natural fibres).
Guidance Document for Quantitative Method for Evaluating Antibacterial Activity of Porous and Non-Porous Antibacterial Treated Materials
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
Related publications
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-