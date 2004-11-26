Guidance Document for Neurotoxicity Testing

This document is intended to provide guidance on strategies and methods for testing of chemicals for potential neurotoxicity. The primary objective of this guidance is to ensure that necessary and sufficient data are obtained to enable adequate evaluation of the risk of neurotoxicity arising from exposure to a chemical. The document constitutes an essential supplement to those existing OECD Test Guidelines (Appendix 1) that can be used to obtain information on the potential neurotoxicity of chemicals. Specific OECD Test Guidelines include those for single dose toxicity (e.g. OECD 402, 403, 420, 423 and 425), repeated dose toxicity (e.g. OECD 407 and 408), as well as Test Guidelines specifically developed for the study of neurotoxicity in adult and young laboratory animals [OECD Test Guideline for Neurotoxicity (424), and OECD Test Guidelines (418 and 419) for Delayed Neurotoxicity of Organophosphorus Substances and OECD Test Guideline for Developmental Neurotoxicity (426), OECD Test Guideline for Combined Repeated Dose Toxicity Study with Reproduction/Developmental Toxicity Screening Test(422)]. Studies conducted under other OECD Guidelines for systemic toxicity testing could also provide relevant information.