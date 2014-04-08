Skip to main content
Greening the Property Tax

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5pzw9mwzn-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Brandt, N. (2014), “Greening the Property Tax”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5pzw9mwzn-en.
