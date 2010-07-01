Skip to main content
Greening Jobs and Skills

Labour Market Implications of Addressing Climate Change
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbjgl8sd0r-en
Authors
Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Carlos Hinojosa, Gabriela Miranda
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Martinez-Fernandez, C., C. Hinojosa and G. Miranda (2010), “Greening Jobs and Skills: Labour Market Implications of Addressing Climate Change”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2010/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbjgl8sd0r-en.
