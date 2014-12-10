Discussions of the importance of public attitudes in shaping policy often lack clear evidence on causal relations between stated attitudes and observed behaviours. The 2011 OECD Survey of over 12,000 households allows analysing households’ environmental attitudes and behaviours in five different domains (electricity, food, transport, waste and water). Using econometric analysis, we investigate the relationship between stated environmental attitudes and indicators of civic engagement, such as voting in local elections, charity membership and membership in environmental organisations...
Greening Household Behaviour
Cross-domain Comparisons in Environmental Attitudes and Behaviours Using Spatial Effects
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
