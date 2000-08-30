Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Greener Public Purchasing

Issues and Practical Solutions
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264187573-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), Greener Public Purchasing: Issues and Practical Solutions, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264187573-en.
Go to top