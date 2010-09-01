Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Greener and Smarter

ICTs, the Environment and Climate Change
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h3635kdbt-en
Authors
Arthur Mickoleit
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mickoleit, A. (2010), “Greener and Smarter: ICTs, the Environment and Climate Change”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2010/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h3635kdbt-en.
Go to top