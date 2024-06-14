GREEN - The Reference Manual

This document provides a full description of the GREEN model. It is intended to accompany the GREEN code, i.e. the implementation of the model, and to enable the user to understand the links between the theoretical framework of the model and its practical implementation.

The document lists all the model equations, provides a data dictionary to link the equation variables with the variables in the code, explains details which are traditionally bypassed in technical papers, and provides an explanation of the data base and the data management part of the code.

The document is organised as follows. Following a non-technical overview of the model in Part I, Part II presents the structure of the model with a complete description of the equations, the variables, and parameters which are part of the GREEN model. Part III explains the data management in GREEN ...