This report provides the first comprehensive study of publicly capitalised green investment banks (GIBs), analysing the rationales, mandates and financing activities of this relatively new category of public financial institution. Based on the experience of over a dozen GIBs and GIB-like entities, the report provides a non-prescriptive stock-taking of the diverse ways in which these public institutions are catalysing private investment in low-carbon, climate-resilient infrastructure and other green sectors, with a spotlight on energy efficiency projects. The report also provides practical information to policy makers on how green investment banks are being set up, capitalised and staffed.
Green Investment Banks
Scaling up Private Investment in Low-carbon, Climate-resilient Infrastructure
Report
Green Finance and Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 June 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
26 September 2023
-
24 October 2022
-
3 October 2022
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024