This report synthesises the findings from six case studies of urban green growth policies, four at city level (Paris, Chicago, Stockholm, Kitakyushu) and two at the national level (China, Korea). It offers a definition of urban green growth and a framework for analysing how it might play out in different types of cities. It demonstrates the importance of urban policies for achieving national environmental policy goals and discusses the increased efficiency of policy intervention at the urban level. It identifies urban activities to reduce environmental impact that are most likely to contribute to the policy priorities of job creation, urban attractiveness, metro-regional supply of green products and services, and increased urban land values. It also provides guidance on addressing potential financing and governance challenges that may arise in pursuing urban green growth. Finally, the report offers a preliminary proposal for how green growth in cities could be measured.
Green Growth in Cities
Report
OECD Green Growth Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 October 2022
-
25 September 2019
-
30 July 2019
-
Report10 December 2018
-
18 April 2018
-
21 November 2017
-
4 October 2017
-
10 August 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
Working paper6 March 2024