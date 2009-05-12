The OECD’s PISA 2006 assessment of the science competencies of 15-year-olds offers the first comprehensive and internationally comparative knowledge base of students’ knowledge about the environment and environment-related issues. Green at Fifteen? presents an analysis of this knowledge base, including information on the sources of students’ awareness of environmental science, their attitudes towards the environment and how these attitudes interrelate with their performance in environmental science.
Green at Fifteen?
How 15-Year-Olds Perform in Environmental Science and Geoscience in PISA 2006
Report
PISA
Abstract
