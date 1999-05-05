Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Greek Public Enterprises

Challenges for Reform
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/213543162468
Authors
Paul Mylonas, Isabelle Joumard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Mylonas, P. and I. Joumard (1999), “Greek Public Enterprises: Challenges for Reform”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 214, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/213543162468.
Go to top