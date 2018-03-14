Over the past century, technological development and better access to services has resulted in significant improvements to quality of life. Despite this, however, levels of stress, anxiety and depression are rising. Education has a direct role in shaping individuals’ well-being.
Good vibrations
Students’ well-being
Policy paper
Trends Shaping Education Spotlights
