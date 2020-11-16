Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Global Teaching InSights

A Video Study of Teaching
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/20d6f36b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Global Teaching InSights: A Video Study of Teaching, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/20d6f36b-en.
Go to top