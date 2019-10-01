Global Gas Security Review 2019

Global natural gas demand is growing strongly, supported by abundant and diversified sources of supply. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) remains a key enabler of international trade development with double-digit growth three years in a row, and with future growth potential supported by another wave of investment decisions in LNG export facilities throughout the world.

Much of the growth in LNG consumption is occurring in countries where LNG competes with other sources of natural gas and fuels, meaning LNG importers want more flexibility. The development of LNG spot trading, the growing share of destination-free supply contracts, and the rise of portfolio players as key buyers are all signs that the LNG market is responding to these increasing demands.

The International Energy Agency’s fourth edition of the Global Gas Security Review provides a detailed overview of these recent global market trends as well as specific regional analyses for major importing markets.

This year’s report focuses on three topics. It first provides an update on LNG market flexibility metrics based on a detailed assessment of recent contractual activity. It analyses the evolution of flexibility in LNG supply procured by traditional Asian buyers for their domestic markets, and how this flexibility could contribute to improving security of supply for fast-growing markets elsewhere in Asia. Finally, this year’s report includes a focus on north-western Europe’s gas security challenges as a major source of domestic supply (the Groningen field in the Netherlands) is phased out.