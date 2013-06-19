Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Global Food Security

Challenges for the Food and Agricultural System
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195363-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Global Food Security: Challenges for the Food and Agricultural System, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195363-en.
Go to top